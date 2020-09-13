Father Timm dies



Father Richard William Timm, a former principal of the Notre Dame College and superior of the Congregation of Holy Cross in Dhaka, has died in the United States at the age of 97, reports bdnews24.com. Born in Indiana on Mar 2, 1923, Father Timm arrived in Bangladesh in 1952 and saw much of the country's history in around seven decades while working as an educator.





A renowned zoologist, the catholic priest pioneered Bangladesh's science education by heading the science department of NDC. He became heavily involved in the Catholic response to cyclone Bhola in 1970 and the Liberation War in 1971, working closely with Caritas Bangladesh ever since. He also has dedicated much effort and action on human rights and justice.

