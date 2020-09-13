Published:  04:17 AM, 13 September 2020

'Govt mulls introducing education loan'

'Govt mulls introducing education loan'

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni has said the government is mulling the introduction of education loan for students in the country.

She was addressing a Zoom Webinar on e-Learning organized by Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) on Saturday. Dr Dipu Moni said, "Loans can be provided to students so that they can continue their studies in a smooth way. We are now thinking about providing education loans."

"Every crisis has a silver lining. This pandemic has brought us the opportunity to utilize the online tools we already had to teach students to use from all levels. We need a blend of e-learning and physical classroom in post Covid-19 days in the future," she said.

She said Bangladesh was heading towards a combination of distance learning and classroom learning anyway but the Covid-19 situation has accelerated it. "We have to accept the new normal. This distance learning should continue even after the pandemic is settled," Dipu said.


Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From Back Page

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »