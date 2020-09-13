'Govt mulls introducing education loan'



Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni has said the government is mulling the introduction of education loan for students in the country.





She was addressing a Zoom Webinar on e-Learning organized by Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) on Saturday. Dr Dipu Moni said, "Loans can be provided to students so that they can continue their studies in a smooth way. We are now thinking about providing education loans."





"Every crisis has a silver lining. This pandemic has brought us the opportunity to utilize the online tools we already had to teach students to use from all levels. We need a blend of e-learning and physical classroom in post Covid-19 days in the future," she said.







She said Bangladesh was heading towards a combination of distance learning and classroom learning anyway but the Covid-19 situation has accelerated it. "We have to accept the new normal. This distance learning should continue even after the pandemic is settled," Dipu said.

Leave Your Comments