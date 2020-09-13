Old habits die hard: China's tryst with border disputes and expansionism



Earlier in September, US President Donald Trump said the country was ready to help both India and China fix their border dispute as the two most populous nations engaged in activities deemed 'attempted transgression' by both New Delhi and Beijing, reports Just Earth News.China is no stranger to forcefully claiming foreign lands as its own as history bears witness to several such incidents.





The expansionist, Communist regime shares borders with 14 countries but has a dispute with at least 21, thereby proving Beijing's recent problem with India is not a 'standalone' issue but is more 'chronic' in nature. Countries who share borders with China are Afghanistan, Bhutan, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, North Korea, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Vietnam.

