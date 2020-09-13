Bangladesh reclaims first place in UN peacekeeping mission

Members of Bangladesh Army distribute food items among the poor affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in Rangpur on Saturday. -ISPR



Bangladesh has got back its status of becoming the top country in sending troops in the United Nations peacekeeping missions. The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed it on Saturday in a press release on Saturday.A total of 6,731 Bangladeshi peacekeepers were sent to different foreign missions, the ISPR release said.







Ethiopia is in the second position with 6,662 peacekeepers followed by Rwanda with 6,322 troops.Nepal, India and Pakistan have been in fourth, fifth and sixth places respectively with Nepal has 5,682 peacekeepers, India has 5,353 and Pakistan has 4,440 troops.







Bangladesh first deployed uniformed troops to the UN mission in 1988 and they were deployed to help monitor the armistice between Iran and Iraq. The name of the first operation Bangladesh took part was UNIIMOG. Bangladesh also participated in another peacekeeping operation in Namibia titled UNTAG in the same year.





Bangladesh Army website says, out of total 69 UN peace missions since 1948, Bangladesh has successfully took part in 54 missions. So far, 1,63,887 peacekeepers from Bangladesh have participated in UN mission in 40 different countries.







The Army website also says, Out of 22 current UN-sponsored missions, Bangladeshi peacekeepers are deployed in nine peacekeeping missions in eight different countries.Bangladesh Police received the Best Police Unit Award for its contribution to the United Nations peacekeeping operations in November, 2019.





Leave Your Comments