Police arrest UNO attack suspect



Police have arrested a suspended government employee on Friday in connection with the attack on Ghoraghat Upazila Nirbahi Officer Wahida Khanam and her father on September 3.The arrestee was identified as Rabiul Islam, 43, son of Khatib Uddin of Bijora village in Birol upazila.





Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG- Rangpur range) Debdash Bhattacharya in a press briefing on Saturday said Rabiul, a suspended upazila parisahd gardener, has already confessed to his involvement in the attack during primary interrogation.





"We've collected evidence based on his statement and his comments also matched with the CCTV footage that we've recovered. We'll produce Rabiul before court and seek remand for further interrogation," he added.The police arrested Rabiul and recovered the hammer from the Upazila Parishad's pond on Friday night, the DIG said.





