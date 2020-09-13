'Pre-paid meter users to get 1% rebate on net electricity bill'



Pre-paid metres will allow consumers to use electricity as per the budget and customers will get 1% rebate on net electricity bill, according to State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid.The state minister on Saturday underscored the need for encouraging consumers to use quality and energy efficient electrical equipment.





"Everyone should avoid additional power consumption, which is not permitted from the authority. "If necessary, consumers can receive assistance from power offices to ensure safety and avoid accidents," Nasrul said while delivering speech as the chief guest of the inaugural function of smart pre-payment meter installation through videoconferencing, reports BSS.





According to a press release, the West Zone Power Distribution Company has initiated the program for installing smart pre-paid meters in Narail.





The state minister said pre-paid meter will allow consumers to use electricity according to the budget and customers will get 1% rebate on net electricity bill.He noted that the number of subscribers in Narail is 15,800. The initial target for the installation of the proposed pre-paid meters is 9,998.





