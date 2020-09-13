'Govt giving wrong info over corona'



BNP has alleged that the government has been providing wrong information about coronavirus cases and fatalities.Party's senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi came up with the allegation while distributing relief materials among the victims of riverbank erosion in Dohar-Nawabganj arranged by the party's Dhaka district unit on Saturday.



Rizvi said, "How many people are dying of coronavirus and what information is being given about it? Many people are dying after getting infected with the virus. As per a report, about 82,000 people have been left out in government data on corona infected patients."







He said, "This means the government is unable to take proper decisions to contain the virus. It also has failed to ensure necessary medicine and other facilities at hospitals for treatment, and work out health safety rules to control the virus. So, people are dying on the streets, on the verandahs of hospitals or in ambulances without any treatment."





Rizvi alleged that people infected with coronavirus in rural and remote areas are facing difficulties in receiving treatment for lack of proper arrangement in this regard.





"Had there been a pro-people government, it would have forced to ensure treatment for people thinking about people's voting power. But they (current govt) don't need votes and elections as they don't care about people," he observed.







