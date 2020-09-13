'People are source of power of AL'



Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said his party is deeply rooted in the soil of this country as people are the source of power of the AL. He came up with the remarks while addressing the inaugural ceremony of a representatives' conference of the Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh (IDEB) at the institute at Kakrail in the city on Saturday.





He joined it through a videoconferencing from his official residence on parliament premises. Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "Awami League's power does not grow out of barrel of gun rather people are the source of its power. Awami League's root is very deep in that soil."





About the remarks of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir that the power of AL will be ruined like a house of cards, he said Awami League is not a house of cards that it would get destroyed in a tap.He said AL remains in the hearts of people as it led every democratic movement, struggle, achievement and progress of the nation as well.





The AL general secretary said his party stayed beside the people in their well and woe throughout the last seven decades since its inception.IDEB President AKMA Hamid presided over the function while its general secretary Md Shamsur Rahman also spoke on the occasion.





