Now restrictions lifted on domestic flights: CAAB



The authorities have relaxed the restrictions in passenger seating arrangements from Sunday on domestic flights. Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman confirmed the matter on Saturday, reports UNB. "We have instructed all the domestic airline authorities in this regard," he said.





Earlier, the domestic flights were allowed to board only 75 percent passengers in each flight due to coronavirus pandemic. "From tomorrow only the first and last row of the flights have to be kept empty and passengers can be boarded in rest of the seats," Rahman said."But the flights should be operated following the health guideline," the CAAB chairman said.Limited domestic flights resumed on Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet and Syedpur routes from June 1.





