'Dhaka-Delhi connectivity positively impacts Bangladesh, North East'

Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla



Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has said connectivity between Bangladesh and India directly and positively impacts both Bangladesh and the North East.Shringla highlighted the connectivity issues while delivering the keynote address at a webinar on "Self-Reliant India: Reimagining the North East India in terms of Employment and Skill" recently. He said four of the six pre-1965 rail links between the two countries have been made operational, and work is underway on the remaining two.





The Foreign Secretary said under-construction rail link between Haldibari in West Bengal and Chilahati in Bangladesh will revive the old Siliguri-Sealdah rail route through Bangladesh, taken by the Darjeeling Mail.A new railway link between Akhaura in Bangladesh and Agartala and Tripura is under construction, he added.







Shringla said nationals of the two countries cannot only travel on board the Maitree and Bandhan Express to each other's countries but on buses plying between Shillong and Dhaka and between Agartala and Kolkata via Dhaka. He said the potential of mutually beneficial resources and of generating common economic spaces is evident in another area- energy.





The career diplomat also said Bangladesh currently imports 1160 MW of power through adjoining states in India. Hydrocarbons will flow through an India- Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline.







The power of Himalayan rivers has been used for the joint benefit of the North East and its neighbors through hydro-electric projects in Bhutan, he added. Shringla said there has been considerable augmentation of the inland water transport that links the North East to Bangladesh.







He said twenty port townships are planned along the Brahmaputra and Barak river systems to enhance inland water connectivity. Goods are trans-shipped to the North East through Ashuganj inland river port in Bangladesh and further through Akhaura-Agartala by road.







Recently, the first container of goods was moved from Kolkata to Agartala, using the newly-established India-Bangladesh agreement permitting the use of Chittagong port for India to transport goods to and from North East India.



A new inland waterway connecting Tripura to Bangladesh was also operationalized recently with the first-ever export consignment from Bangladesh reaching Tripura through the waterway.He said a strong, stable and prosperous North East is key to building a self-reliant India.







