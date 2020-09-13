Global Covid-19 deaths hit 916,372





The novel coronavirus has killed at least 916,372 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Saturday.





At least 28,534,330 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 19,016,500 people are now considered recovered.





The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organisation (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.





Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.





On Friday, 6,012 new deaths and 316,377 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 1,289 new deaths, followed by India with 1,201 and Brazil with 874.





The United States is the worst-hit country with 193,016 deaths from 6,445,800 cases. At least 2,417,878 people have been declared recovered.





After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 130,396 deaths from 4,282,164 cases, India with 77,472 deaths from 4,659,984 cases, Mexico with 70,183 deaths from 658,299 cases, and the United Kingdom with 41,614 deaths from 361,677 cases.





The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 92 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium (86), Spain (64), Bolivia (62), and Chile (62).





China – excluding Hong Kong and Macau – has to date declared 85,174 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 80,386 recoveries.





Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 307,425 deaths from 8,155,411 cases, Europe 220,762 deaths from 4,433,231 infections, the United States and Canada 202,222 deaths from 6,581,156 cases.





In Asia, there have been 113,177 deaths from 6,339,527 cases, in the Middle East 39,576 deaths from 1,653,351 cases, in Africa 32,353 deaths from 1,341,140 cases, and in Oceania 857 deaths from 30,515 cases.





As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies. - AFP

Leave Your Comments