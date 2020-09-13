Young girl ‘gang raped’ in Jashore, 3 detained





A young girl has reportedly been gang-raped by three people in Abhaynagar upazila of Jashore on Saturday.





Police have taken three suspects into custody after the incident.





The detainees were identified as Hasan Ali, 26, son of Liakat Ali Biswas of Manirampur upazila, Habib, 28, son of Chan Mia and Farid, 22, son of Afil uddin Sheikh of Khulna’s Koyra upazila.





Tajul Islam, officer-in-charge of Abhaynagar Police Station, said the suspects waylaid the victim when she was going to her sister’s house at Guakhola in Noapara municipality in the morning with her two-year-old nephew.





Later, they took the girl to an abandoned place and raped her.





Locals rushed in and rescued the victim hearing her screams.





The victim then filed a case at Abhaynagar Police Station in the afternoon.





Police later conducted a drive in the area and detained three people in the afternoon.

