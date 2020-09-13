Bangladesh tops in UN Peacekeeping Mission









Bangladesh has secured the top position among 118 countries in sending troops to the United Nations peacekeeping missions.





The Inter Service Public Relation (ISPR) Directorate disclosed the information through a press release on Saturday.





Bangladesh regained the position by sending a 160-member Quick Reaction Force in Central African Republic on July 17, it said.





A total of 6,731 Bangladeshis are now employed in different peacekeeping missions of the United Nations. Bangladesh is followed by Ethiopia with 6,662 peacekeepers.





In Indian subcontinent, India has been in fifth place with 5,353 peacekeepers and Pakistan in sixth position with 4,440 peacekeeping members in the UN missions.





