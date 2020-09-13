Light to moderate rain likely









Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers in different parts of the country in the next 24 hours commencing at 9am today.





“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions; at a few places over Dhaka, Barishal and Chattogram divisions and at one or two places over Khulna division with moderately heavy to heavy falls at some places over northern part of the country,” said a met office release this morning.





“Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and weak to moderate over North Bay,” said the release.





Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, it added.





Country’s highest temperature on Saturday was recorded 35.6 degrees Celsius at Jashore and today’s lowest temperature 24.3 degrees Celsius at Sayedpur.





The highest rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6am today was recorded 99 millimeters (mm) at Sayedpur.





The sun sets at 6.04 pm today and rises at 5.45 am tomorrow in the capital.

