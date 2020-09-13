BGB-BSF border conference postponed









The border conference between Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Indian Border Security Force (BSF) has been postponed as the BSF delegation failed to reach Dhaka due to a technical glitch in their aircraft.





Mohammad Shariful Islam, public relation officer of BGB headquarters, said the aircraft carrying BSF members, who were scheduled to join the Director General level Talks (DGLT) could not came to Dhaka on Sunday.





However, the schedule of the DGLT will be announced later, he said.





The DGLT was scheduled to be held in Dhaka from September 13 to September 18 and the BSF delegation is set to reach Dhaka by their own aircraft following the suspension of Dhaka-New Delhi-Kolkata flight.

