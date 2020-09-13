Man arrested for killing wife, 2 others in Narsingdi









A man was arrested in Narsingdi for reportedly murdering his wife and two others during a family feud at Kumardi in Shibpur upazila on Sunday.





The deceased were identified as Nazma Begum, 45, wife of Badal Mia, Taijul islam, 57 and his wife Monowara Begum, 50, of the village.





Quoting locals, Molla Azizur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Shibpur Police Sation said Badal and his family used to live at the rented house of one Taijul Islam in the area.





In the morning, an altercation ensued between Badal and his wife Nazma over a family matter.





At one stage, Badal stabbed his wife with a knife, killing her on the spot.





Hearing screams, Shohag Mia, 24, son of Badal, Taijul and Monowara and their daughter Kulsum Begum appeared there and tried to save Nazma from the brutal attack.





But Badal attacked them with the sharp weapon, leaving Taijul and Monowara dead and injured Shohagh and Kulsum.





They were taken to Narsingdi General Hospital.





On information, police rushed in and arrested Badal from the spot.

Leave Your Comments