Ex-MP Bodi indicted in corruption case





Former Cox’s Bazar MP Abdur Rahman Bodi was indicted in a case accusing him of amassing illegal wealth.





Chattogram District and Sessions Judge Md Ismail Hossain framed the charges against Bodi.





With this, the formal trial has begun against Bodi, said Salauddin Lablu, Anti-Corruption Commission lawyer.





The court also fixed October 18 for the next hearing in the case.





Ali Akbar, assistant lawyer of ACC filed the case at Double Mooring Police Station in 2017 against Bodi for amassing Tk 47 lakh from unknown sources and Tk 67 lakh illegally.





ACC submitted the chargesheet on June 2018.

