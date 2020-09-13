Six get death for killing couple in Tangail





A speedy trial tribunal on Sunday sentenced six people to death for killing a retired teacher and his wife over land dispute in Tangail three years ago.





The convicts are - victim’s stepbrother Swapan Kumar Das, Jahidul Islam, Md Farhad Hossain, Moniruzzaman Bhuiyan, Shayan Miah and Md Monzurul Islam.





Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamruzzaman of Dhaka's Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 delivered the verdict in presence of the convicts.





Bodies of 65-year-old retired high school teacher Anil Chandra Das and his wife, 55-year-old Kalpana Das, were found inside the septic tank of their home in Rasulpur area near the district town.

