DSCC starts registration of non-mechanical vehicles





The Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) formally started registration process of non-mechanical vehicles from Sunday.





Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Sunday said only the registered non-mechanical vehicles will be allowed to operate in the city.





All modified non-mechanical vehicles such as rickshaws and peddled vans will be banned from the streets, he said.





“Many poets and playwright called Dhaka the ‘city of rickshaw’. It’s our tradition. We’ve taken steps to bring slow vehicles like rickshaws under registration to bring discipline on the road,” the mayor said while inaugurating the registration of rickshaw, van and cart at Nagar Bhaban.





He warned that legal action would be taken against unauthorized vehicles from Sunday as DSCC has imposed restriction on plying of engine/battery-run rickshaw.





Earlier, a notice was issued for bringing the non-mechanical vehicles under registration under DSCC. The interested owners have been asked to collect application form at a cost of Tk 100 from the Nagar Bhaban from September 13 to September 27.





“This registration will help us bring slow (non-mechanical) vehicles under registration and regulations,” Taposh said. “Our main goal is to bring back discipline on the road.”

