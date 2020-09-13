PM to virtually open Bangladesh Chancery Complex in Ankara





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to virtually inaugurate the newly-constructed Bangladesh Chancery Complex in Ankara on Monday.





Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen will join his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu at the inaugural ceremony.





Dr Momen left for Turkey on Sunday morning, a senior official told UNB.





The Foreign Minister will hold bilateral talks with his Turkish counterpart on September 15, he said.





Rohingya crisis, D-8 summit, trade and investment issues are expected to come up for discussion at the meeting.





The Foreign Minister is scheduled to return home on September 16, said the official.





The construction of Bangladesh Chancery Complex in Ankara at a cost of Tk 45.76 crore was completed on September 3.





Main features of the Complex include Chancery Building, Embassy Residence, 229 seat hi-tech auditorium named ‘Victory 1971’, automated mechanical and electrical systems, mosque, gymnasium, display centre for Bangladeshi items, library for the reference books on Bangladesh primarily on Bangabandhu, War of Independence and socio-economic development of Bangladesh.





As reflection of Bangladesh’s history of independence, a bust of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Shaheed Minar were also installed at the Complex, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





Moreover, 36 sqm mural works titled ‘Invincible Bangladesh’ as well as terracotta works on the rural life of Bangladesh was also placed at the Complex.





Reflection of the aura of Bangladeshi architecture was ensured by the use of red bricks in the façade of the buildings and use of flat roof.





A protocol between Bangladesh and Turkey on Exchange of Land Plots for Diplomatic Missions was signed in Dhaka at the Foreign Minister level on November 14, 2010.





The protocol paved the way for acquisition of land plots mutually exchanged between the two countries for construction of diplomatic missions in their respective capitals.





Later, in 2012, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina laid the foundation stone for the ‘Construction of Bangladesh Chancery Complex in Ankara’ project and the bust of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the site at Oran Diplomatic Zone during her visit to Turkey in 2012.





The implementation of the Project received a renewed boost after M Allama Siddiki, Ambassador of Bangladesh to Turkey and current Project Director took charge of the Mission at the end of 2015, said the Bangladesh Embassy in Turkey.





The ground breaking for the construction was done on September 18, 2018.





Although construction was going on smoothly, work progress suffered heavily due to snowfalls in two winters and the current COVID-19 pandemic.





Despite these hurdles, the Embassy could manage to complete the construction within 20 months of the ground breaking.





Tk 2.26 crore was refunded by Bangladesh Embassy in Ankara at the successful completion of the ‘Construction of Bangladesh Chancery Complex in Ankara’ project.

Leave Your Comments