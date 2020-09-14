Unique move to protect stray dogs, pedestrians

Lal Sabuj Society putting reflecting belts around the necks of stray dogs at Dhaka University area on Sunday. -AA



Amid debate among city dwellers over protecting stray dogs, Lal Sabuj Society, a voluntary organization, came forward with a unique initiative to save street dogs as well as people.







The organization put reflecting belts around the necks of 50 stray dogs at TSC and Kala Bhaban area of Dhaka University on Sunday, aiming to protect them from road accidents and make pedestrians aware about their presence, said a press release, reports UNB.







Reflecting belt is a type of belt that reflects light even if slightest light from a distant place falls on it, read the release.

Drivers of different vehicles will realize from a distant place that there is a dog there and it will help reduce the number of accidents as well as loss of lives of both human and dogs. Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) reportedly took an initiative to relocate stray dogs from the capital city to other parts of the country.







But hundreds of animal lovers put up a fight against the decision, urging the DSCC to change their stance over the issue. Following an online campaign, animal lovers formed a human chain in front of Nagar Bhaban recently to press home their demand.







The participants said the move to relocate dogs from the city is a violation of the Animal Welfare Act, that was amended Describing dogs as essential to the urban environment, they requested the authorities to retract so as not to disturb the balance in the city's ecosystem.





