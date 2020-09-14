Battery-run rickshaws, vans no more be allowed on DSCC roads

DSCC mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh addressing a program of registration, renewal and change of ownership of rickshaws, vans, wheelbarrows and horse carts on Nagar Bhaban premises. -Mostafizur Rahman



All non-mechanical vehicles, including battery-run rickshaws and vans that were mechanized by adding motor-battery-engines, have been banned from the roads of the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) area from Sunday.DSCC mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said this warning, "Strict legal action would be taken against all these rickshaws if those are found on the roads."





He was addressing a program of registration, renewal and change of ownership of rickshaws, vans, wheelbarrows and horse carts on Nagar Bhaban premises, reports BSS.





The DSCC Mayor also said, "Many poets have described the city of Dhaka as a 'City of Rickshaws'…It is our tradition, we are re-registering and renewing the slow-moving non-mechanical vehicles that we have, including rickshaws to bring order on the road through this."





No other non-mechanical vehicles will be allowed to operate in Dhaka city except the registered non-registered vehicles, he said. "As a result, we will determine which road will be used by slow moving vehicles, and which road will be used by fast moving vehicles. Through this registration process, slow moving vehicles will come under the registration as well as the rules", he said.





"This is not just a registration process, this process is the first step towards the plan to build a moving Dhaka as described in the election manifesto," he added.On the occasion, the mayor also collected applications for a horse-drawn carriage and a rickshaw for conservation and display in the corporation area on behalf of the corporation, said a press release.





DSCC Chief Executive Officer ABM Amin Ullah Noori, Chief Waste Management Officer Air Commodore Md Badrul Amin, Chief Health Officer Brigadier General (Dr) Sharif Ahmed, Chief Engineer Rezaur Rahman and DSCC Secretary Akramuzzaman also spoke with DSCC Chief Revenue Officer Ariful Haque in the chair.





The Corporation has already issued a public notice for registration, renewal or change of ownership of non-mechanical vehicles in the areas covered by DSCC.Interested persons or organizations can collect and submit applications during office hours from September 13 to September 26 at the office of the Department of Purchasing and Purchasing of Nagar Bhaban and Regional Offices for Taka 100 each.





