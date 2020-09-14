Heeds over Needs: Corruption-aficionado officials





As it is postulated in the famous Need-Hierarchy theory by Abraham Maslow in 1943: "Man is a perpetually wanting animal" and "No need or drive can be treated as if it were isolated or discrete; every drive is related to the state of satisfaction or dissatisfaction of other drives." Hence, every single need topples another after getting satisfied, in a hierarchical order from the bottom to the top of a pyramid structure, stretching from physiological needs to self-esteem needs.





There is a sharp reminder here in between the postulation that man is being termed as primarily an "animal" and later his/her needs "know no bounds". Although the need-limit that Maslow did set as "self-actualization" as the highest level of need which brings lasting human satisfaction, was later debated and debunked by various scholars.





Essentially, the focus of this write-up is not to make an academic examination of theories but to bring forth the issues of human needs, more precisely "human illicit desires", from an academic premise to the very realism. Needs are human necessities, whereas greed is human dishonest cravings.







Therefore, there lie massive differences between the duos, although both have the same origin: Animality. The premier is social and controlled, and the later one is beasty and uncontrolled. Corruption, from petty to graft, most commonly come out of human greed.





In reality, with the steady rise of Bangladesh as a self-determining and self-sufficient economic state, the historically known curse of corruption is yet rampant. The recent corruption allegations of over-speculation on different project allocation are bearing a signature meaning.







Cases of grand corruption are increasingly overreaching the cases of petty corruption. Bangladesh still stands as the worst-rated corrupt country in South Asia, second among SAARC countries, as in the ranking of Transparency International.







While doing my latest research on governance, I did astonishingly notice that we stand second among SAARC nations as Afghanistan does far more fraudulent cases which wasn't even beforehand added to this alliance.







We should also keep it in our mind that Afghanistan is a war-ravaged country that is still seized by terrorist militants. The silver lining for us that, nowadays, our Anti-Corruption Commission is responding allegations more muscularly than ever, which is subsidizing to expire its formerly known name "The Toothless Tiger".





On scene, the government projects are becoming the epicenter of corruption nowadays. Projects, whether research-based or of infrastructure, are crucial preconditions for development. But if a project manager spends half a million taka to buy a chair for him/her from the project allocation, then the country is on the ruin. But who are those corrupt professionals bringing such curses to the nation?







When we do enter into a class and teach the classrooms of young-eager minds about these types of mal-administration, we bring plenty of normative theories and lots of ethical jargons to make our pupils understand the fallacies of corruption and the benefits of being self-contented with a fair amount of cash.





We recall and create examples of good and bad administrative practices from home and abroad. The thought that dismays me very often that, someone of such normative classes would be corrupt someday, perhaps of my class or of some other teachers. Their greed will overreach their needs and devour the entire ethics taught.





Albeit, there are serious analyses already done on whether it is the "greed" that makes people corrupt or "push and pull factors" that do cause them to spoil. It is to note that, all the most corrupt sectors of the country are of the bureaucracy consisting of highly educated and trained personnel of the nation. There are similar instances of corruption, bribery, nepotism, etc. in our private sectors as well.







What factors do push such a greatly educated community? Are push factors liable to it? Let us ask this question to the cited Need-Hierarchy theory. Physiological and social needs are the primary needs that humans crave to satisfy first, which also stands at the very pedestal of all five-level needs in the pyramid hierarchy.





It is highly unjustified to assume that people tend to be corrupt to satisfy their hunger. Almost every job satisfies a person's breadwinner role.Are pull factors, which could also be labeled as greed-driven factors, liable for making talented souls corrupt? Firstly, we need to know what are categorized as pulling needs in our discussed theorem.







Love or belongingness needs, esteem needs, and self-actualization needs are of these types which are sharply related to man's social rank and stance. These are pulling needs, can also be sunk with luxury needs which intensify people's psyche to live enhanced and louder in the society.







With an intensive rise of capitalist societies, deepening individualism and thoughts of having more and more personal property are backlashing the formerly known value-based societies, rather creating societies completely centered on "wealth and money". Researches also conclude that the thought of accumulating more and more wealth has even changed peoples' emotions, social bonding, and psyche as well.





Nevertheless, politics that was thought to be the prime breeding factor of corruption, is having a bulge in its alignment. We have seen a sharp determination by the head of the government in her paces to combat corruption being even colorblind to party-men. It was a great aegis for the nation to find a salvage from the overspreading curse of corruption. Still, there is something more to do.







And, for having a saturated development for the nation, there are no options other than fighting relentlessly against this bizarre. Robert Zoellick did rightly point out the inner picture of corruption: "Corruption is cancer that steals from the poor, eats away at governance and moral fiber, and destroys trust."





Ensuring proper rule of law mechanism, which is so long being absent in the ages, will again provide a fertile ground from where the much-needed accountability and transparency may step on. Families have their major roles in inspiring professionals to stay out of such debaucheries. Spouses can play a pivotal motivating role against corruption as a "love-life" has more value than a "money-life". Hates and consensus against corruption are rising.







A decent part of young professionals in the public sector is no more interested in carrying such guilt. It is time to end the era of having a burgeoning corrupt bureaucracy.The writer is a Lecturer of Public Administration at the University of Barishal and a Social Researcher.







Leave Your Comments