The end of an Empire





Long ago at the end of Second World War when British Empire transferred their imperial power to American hand 'a new century of America started'. Louis Fischer, the prominent American political commentator predicted that rule Americana will last for 50 years. He said, 'Moghul Empire lasted 700 years, British Empire lasted 200 years, but American Empire will last only 50 years'.







He said that because of people's increasing awareness and resistance to foreign domination American empire or American century will not last more than 50 years. He said that its end will be more brutal because world awareness against imperialism will bring down American supremacy earlier than other empires.





When Soviet Union collapsed and American high ranking official in the state department Francis Fukuyama proudly announced that history has ended. What he meant by this was that history will not move further and America will now rule the whole world with its economic and political supremacy and weapons of mass destruction.







For some time Fukuyama became a frequently quoted man and it seemed that America will indeed become the master of the world. New Conservatives and the so called liberals captured power through Bush and Cheney and they engaged in the Gulf War with tremendous power to destroy Iraq.







After Saddam's defeat Bush declared, 'It's a victory'. But those who observed this war closely and its aftermath said that Iraq and Afghanistan have become another Vietnam for America.







Though President Saddam is dead the resistance to America continued. America had to withdraw most of their military troops from Iraq and had to sit with the Taliban for compromise. Now America has lost its political influence in the Middle-east.







Washington could not make Iran, Syria and North Korea submit to their political and economic dominance and in Africa also they have lost their vast economic Market to China. A black president Obama came to power and tried to save America but he failed.







People are now laughing at Fukuyama's arrogant theory that American Empire will last eternally. Now another American historian Andrew Bacevich came up with his famous essay End of Empire in which he said that the sun of American Empire has already set.







America has no longer the moral or military leadership in the world. When their war propaganda against Iraq was proved to be hundred percent untrue and they killed Saddam illegally the world lost its confidence in America. Andrew Bacevich's theory is based on American history.







He said, 'This country is a failed experience'. It started with genocide of Native Americans and it seems its end is coming with racism and brutal fascist ideals. The continuous torture and killings of native black Americans has become a boomerang for White Americans. Now the whole of America is turbulent against racism and the humanist whites are also supporting them.

According to Bacevich imperialism was imported from Europe to America. In Second World War Britain was not defeated by Hitler but its Empire collapsed. When Britain realized that it could not continue to rule the vast Empire any longer, it transferred its inheritance to America. America however, did not follow the British policy.







It did not put on direct rule but put their henchmen in power supported by their army and these countries were called the 'Free World'. But after the Second World War people's awareness heightened in Asia and Africa and the rise of Soviet power helped them to resist America. After the collapse of Soviet Union America thought that history ended here and American White supremacy will rule the entire world.





The irony of fate is that after the collapse of Soviet Union when America thought that they had no competitor in the world, stateless Islamic Jihadists rose in the Middle-east with arms. Their terrorism spread in more than half of the world. They are almost defeated now but they have wrecked the very basic power of America.





In 2009 a book was written by David A. Mason named The end of the American century. He analyzed the American social, economic and political situation showing that after Soviet Union's collapse a self-destructive power was formed in America. This power thought that they were invincible. At the end of the 90s they created a project called The Project for the new American Century.







Almost all of the leaders of this project were Zionists. George Bush and Dick Cheney were convinced of this theory and waged endless war in the Middle-east. When America was involved in illegal wars in the outside world and losing the world people's faith in them, inside the country also they continued to enforce a policy of racism and brutal White supremacy.







Now Donald Trump is their new leader. According to Martin Kaplan, an American historian, Trump is a vulgar and a cheat. In his new book Trump and the End of the American Century published in 2017 he lamented the fall of the American Empire and condemned Donald Trump and the creator of The project for the new American century.





Now many American thinkers believe that after the collapse of their empire a new America will emerge under the leadership of black Native Americans. Barak Obama though black came to power under the supremacy of the White establishment. Now when the new native black leadership will come the White supremacy will not be there. America will regain its respect not the leadership of the world.





But with the demise of the American Empire, who will replace them is a big question that is being discussed worldwide. Some suggest China and India will rise as Asian powers. But some historians say that Japan was also once considered to be replacing the West with the growth of industrial power. But Japan could not sustain its growth and power even for a single decade.





Though China is a mighty economic power the iron hand of communist rule is being disliked by many enlightened people in China and many fear a sudden people's uprising may disrupt the communist system. India also has the problem of racism.







But a strong foundation of democracy established by Gandhi and Nehru may save India as a democratic state and it may one day see its rise as an Asian democratic power. But nothing could be said at the moment as everything is uncertain now. If in the upcoming November election Trump is re-elected as president by destroying the country's postal system then the collapse of the American Empire will only be accelerated.



The writer is a prominent journalist living in the United Kingdom.

