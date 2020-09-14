Sara Ali Khan under NCB drug watch

Sara Ali Khan



In a twist in the drug probe linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Bollywood stars Sara Ali Khan, RakulPreet Singh and Simone Khambatta have come under the Narcotics Control Bureau scanner after Rhea Chakraborty named them.





Rhea mentioned the actresses in a statement to the NCB, Times of India reported. According to reports, Rhea confessed about these actresses consuming drugs with Sushant. After the reports came out, social media is filled with memes. Most of the users take a dig at these actresses for supporting Rhea.





A special court in Mumbai on Friday rejected bail pleas filed by actor Rhea, her brother Showik and three others, in the drug case. Rhea, Showik and others were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the probe. The NCB arrested Rhea on Tuesday, after three days of interrogation, on charges of procuring drugs for Sushant. Sushant was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14.





In her bail application, Rhea has alleged that during her interrogation by the NCB, she was "coerced" into making "self-incriminating confessions". She claimed that she has not committed any crime whatsoever and has been falsely implicated in the case.





The NCB is probing the drug angle in this case under criminal sections of the NDPS Act. Various angles surrounding the death of the Sushant Singh Rajput are being probed by three federal agencies- the NCB, the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).











---Agencies

