Celebrities add star power to Likee



Pioneering short video platform Likee recently launched a new initiative titled #LikeeMoncho, aimed at encouraging its young users to showcase their various talents. As the name suggests, the idea behind the campaign was to offer a stage to young brigade of Bangladesh.





A few famous celebrities, such as actresses Mehazabien Chowdhury, Sabila Nur, Arifa Parvin Moushumi, Mumtaheena Chowdhury Toya, Sallha Khanam Nadia and actor Siam Ahmed, were also roped in to be a part of the one-of-its-kind entertaining campaign.





As part of the #LikeeMoncho campaign, users were invited to share their talent and creativity through short videos that weren't merely based on lip syncing. The campaign, which reaffirmed Likee as a short video platform providing diverse content, was held from August 29 to September 7. A number of users created videos related to makeup, costume transformation, dance, extreme sports, magic, etc.







The celebrities' onboard #LikeeMoncho also created varied videos such as performing one of their famous hook steps and filming transition videos. The hook steps were filmed on the official music of #LikeeMoncho of 15-second duration.





Famous actress Mehazabien Chowdhury, who created a very cool transition video, said, "Bangladesh is a young vibrant nation with no dearth of talent. With the launch of #LikeeMoncho, the short video app offered an amazing opportunity to the youngsters to showcase their various talents."







Renowned actor and Bangladeshi superstar Siam Ahmed who made a dance video for #LikeeMoncho added, "As expected, the campaign #LikeeMoncho garnered an overwhelming response and Likee has taken a great initiative through this to encourage creativity among youngsters."





Speaking about the campaign, Likee spokesperson said, "Likee is committed to ensure that the youth of Bangladesh get a healthy environment and adequate opportunities to showcase their diverse talents. Now that Likee is the biggest short video platform in Bangladesh, it was time to offer the users a new stage, #LikeeMoncho."Exciting prizes and surprises were bagged by users as part of the campaign.







