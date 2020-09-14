Sadek Bachchu in critical condition



The health condition of National Award-winning actor Sadek Bachchu, who recently been tested positive for COVID-19, deteriorated on Sunday, reports UNB.





He was put on life support on Saturday afternoon at city's Universal Medical College Hospital, according to his family sources. Bachchu was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital with respiratory problems on September 6. The actor was then shifted to Universal Medical College Hospital on Friday after testing positive for COVID-19.







The 66-years-old has been suffering from diabetes and other health complications for a long time. In 2013, he had a heart surgery which then minimized his appearance on films and television.Born as Mahbub Ahmed, the actor is best known for portraying negative characters in movies.





A retired employee of Bangladesh Post Office, Sadek Bachchu began his silver screen journey in 1985 with 'Ramer Sumoti' and acted in over 500 films till date. His career skyrocketed with Ehteshamul Haq's acclaimed film 'Chandni' which cemented his identity as a regular in negative roles.





The actor received the National Award in 2018 for best performance in a negative role for the movie 'Ekti Cinemar Golpo'.In his illustrious career, Bachchu has also acted in numerous theatre, radio and television productions and performed as playwright and drama director.







Leave Your Comments