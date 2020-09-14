Tisha once again in 'Flatmate-2'



Popular small screen face Tanjin Tisha will once again be seen in 'Flatmate 2'. After the promotion of comedy and romantic genre 'Flatmate' last year, there was a huge response among the viewers. The story, exceptional delivery, and the characters of Priyam and Ayra were praised by the public for Jovan and Tisha's naughtiness and chemistry.





This time, 'Flatmate-2' is appearing in front of everyone with a great story and skillful acting.Apart from Jovan and TanjinTisha, the drama will also feature Tanjim Hasan Anik, Taufiqur Rahman Rain, MoniruzzamanMoni, Tareq M Sumon, Faisal Hasan and many more.





Recently, the shooting of 'Flatmate-2' drama has ended. The shooting is done considering all aspects of safety in the coronal situation. Tania Ahmed has written the story of the drama 'Flatmate-2'. Navil Ahmed Avi is in charge of script and management.





It goes without saying that this potentially discussed creator will present a good work gift with his directorial prowess this time. Kamrul Islam Shuvo's cinematography will win everyone's heart this time. Asif Ahmed is in charge of the background music of the drama 'Flatmate-2'.





Piran Khan composed the music for the song and Annan and Mahtim provided the vocals. Saif is the editor. Rajiv Raj Sarkar in make-up. KaziSaif and Shariful Khan are in the production of 'Flatmate-2' under the banner of One Five Entertainment.







