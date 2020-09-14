Aparna to come soon as 'Achira'



Beloved actress of TV dramas is Aparna. 'Achira' is the heroine of Rabindranath Tagore's short story 'Shesh Kotha'. The drama is being made with the name of that heroine 'Achira'. However, Nahid Ahmed Pial has written the drama 'Achira' based on the story of the current context, not the story of 'Achira' based on the story of 'Shesh Kotha'.







He also directed the drama as usual. Aparna said that the work of capturing the scenes of the drama in different locations including Kalabagan in the capital has been completed in the last two days. Raunak Hasan has acted opposite Aparna in this drama.







Regarding her performance in the drama, Aparna said, "I have acted in many dramas under the direction of Nahid Ahmed Pial. Since he writes dramas himself and understands acting very well, artistes don't have to think too much about acting when it comes to working under his direction because before he goes in front of the camera, he explains the matter very well, it also makes acting easier.







And Pial always does literary work. I am fortunate to have been able to do a lot of literary work under his direction. I always get a lot of support when I go to work under his direction. And Raunak Bhai was with me in this drama as a co-artist. He also always cooperated tremendously. I have also got him as a co-star in several dramas based on literary stories."





It is learned that the drama will be aired on RTV soon. Meanwhile, the serial drama 'Bibaho Hobe' directed by Raunak Hasan and starring Aparna has already started airing on Banglavision. Aparna is also regularly starring in Hiran Zaman's 'Tipu Sultan', a serial being aired on RTV. The movie 'Antoshtikriya' directed by Hosne Mubarak Rumi is awaiting release.

