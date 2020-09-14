Miraz out to thrive in overseas condition



Bangladesh off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz sets his target to thrive in the foreign condition, which is traditionally tougher for the Asian spinners.Miraz, who shot into the limelight with an epic performance against England in his debut series, didn't quite live up to the expectation, especially for his mediocre show abroad.





He though consistently did well at home soil, the foreign condition is something that remains his Achilles-heel. But the young spinner who also is handy with batting understands, performance in both home and abroad soil only could guarantee his place in the first XI, especially when so many spinners are knocking at the national team's door.





"Foreign soil has always been challenging for the spinners and it is more challenging specially for me. I think abroad, it is imperative to maintain the line and length. You have to land the ball in one area continuously to keep the economy rate right," Miraz told the media on Sunday.





"The more the spinners get the assistance in our country and in the Asian condition, the less they get in countries outside of Asia. I am working on my shortcomings and training hard," said the off-spinner who took 90 wickets in 22 Tests.Miraz said spin coach Daniel Vettori, a legendary former left-arm spinner from New Zealand, gave him the suggestion as to how to do well in the foreign condition.





"I have been constantly in touch with Vettori, who has given me special tips to do well in the foreign conditions. I hope when I will meet him in person, I will get some more suggestions from him," he added.Miraz feels he is not as good now as he was in the past, especially in the first three years of his career. But he doesn't give up the hopes of bringing his aura back.





"I have been trying my best to bring my past aura back. For this, I am talking to the coaches and training hard. I had done really well in the first three years after my debut. But then my performance took a nosedive and before the lockdown, I didn't do well in the last two or three series. I understood that and tried my best to replicate my past performance," he opined.





The 22-year old spinner from Khulna initially started gym and fitness training at Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna. Later he shifted to Dhaka Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium and started bowling here. He however said he is yet to get his full rhythm in bowling and feels some discomfort.







"I am bowling after quite a long time. I bowled almost every batsman here. But I feel some discomfort since I am not bowling well. However today I feel somewhat good. The batsmen who played against me, also played well. But I feel I need to bowl well. Hopefully I will get my rhythm back very soon," he remarked.





