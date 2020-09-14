Lee conquers coronavirus

Saif Hassan Nick Lee



Four coaching staff members including trainer Nick Lee and one player were found COVID-19 negative after being tested, a press release of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said on Sunday.





The BCB didn't disclose the name of the player but its chief physician Dr. Debashis Chowdhury said the player underwent a test as a precaution. "The player has come in touch with a person who was COVID-19 positive.





Therefore as a precaution, he has been tested but he was found negative," he told the media yesterday without disclosing the name of the player. "All of the coaches including Nick Lee, were tested on September 11. All of the coaching staff members were found negative," he added.







Earlier Lee was found COVID-19 positive while the other coaches were found negative. Test opener Saif Hassan who was found positive alongside Lee in the first stage of BCB's corona test, is yet to undergo another test."His time to test again hasn't come yet. When he has the time to test, he will be tested. Hopefully it will take two or three days more," said Dr. Chowdhury.

