EC follows electoral rules regarding to include Roy's name in list



The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) chief election commissioner Mezbah Uddin Ahmed yesterday said they have included the name of Badal Roy in the final candidate list because the election commission only followed the electoral rules of BFF.





"We have published the final candidate list of the BFF election today in time… you know we have received two applications till Saturday (5 pm) regarding the withdrawal of nomination paper for the member posts… president candidate Badal Roy first phoned me at 5.10 pm regarding his withdrawal and told me that his (Badal Roy's) wife would deliver the withdrawal letter……







After that I instructed the BFF secretariat to receive the letter so that the election commission can take decision in this regard today," said Mezbah at a press conference held on Sunday at the conference room of BFF ,after publishing the final candidate list.





"Today we took the decision after discussing this matter … and as per the decision we have published the final candidate list today…… The official rules for us to follow the electoral rules of BFF which is already approved in the BFF congressed and we don't have the opportunity to deviate from it because the application was submitted after the deadline of withdrawal nomination paper … we don't have a chance to take the top considering who said what… we just followed the rules instructed by the FIFA, concluded Mezzbah.





The inclusion of Badal's name in the final candidate list means three candidates will contest for the president post in pen and paper however Badal withdrew himself from the electoral contest citing his physical illness. Former footballer and former national football team coach Shafiqul Islam Manik is now the main rival of BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin in the election.









