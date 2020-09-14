'Lawyers to get long-term loan at low interest'



Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq has said lawyers would be given long-term loans at low interest to cope with the financial crisis caused by the long general holiday to stop the transmission of coronavirus."Lawyers could not practice for around 2.5 months, making them suffer a huge financial crisis. The crisis was even grave for the junior lawyers.







They were suffering the most. They would be given long-term loans through the Bangladesh Bar Council to cope with the crisis," he said. The law minister said these on Sunday while addressing a virtual function to inaugurate newly-constructed eight-storied Faridpur Chief Judicial Magistrate Court Building, an official release said, reports BSS.









"We have been able to complete trial of Bangabandhu murder, jail killings and war criminals during the tenure of Sheikh Hasina government. Verdict was delivered in a case over custodial death, which was first of its kind in this sub-continent. All should remember the fact that none is above the law and all would be brought to justice for violating law," he added.





