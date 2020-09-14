'BGB, BSF talks likely later this month'



The 50th round of Director General (DG) Level Talks (DGLT) between Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Indian Border Security Force (BSF), which was scheduled for Sunday, is likely to be held later this month, officials said.





The high-profile talks between the two border guarding forces, which was scheduled for Sunday in Dhaka, had been postponed at the eleventh hour as "the BSF delegation could not reach Dhaka due to technical glitch in BSF aircraft".







"The BGB-BSF DG level talks is expected to take place later this month to discuss various issues relating to cross border crimes," a senior official of Bangladesh mission in New Delhi told BSS on Sunday evening.Sources from Indian side also hinted that the talks likely to be held later this month.





When asked about the BD mission, official familiar with the developments said that BGB Director General Major General M Sh0afeenul Islam and his Indian counterpart Rakesh Asthana will lead the talks on behalf of their respective sides. The meeting will be held at BGB's Pilkhana headquarters in Dhaka.He said all sector commanders of BSF and representatives from official concerned will join the talks with an aim to contain cross border crimes.





Meanwhile, BGB in a statement today said that formal activities of the prescheduled BGB-BSF DGTL from September 13 to 18 could not start from today as the BSF delegation is unable to come to Dhaka due to technical glitch in BSF aircraft.





"The BSF delegation decided to come to Dhaka with BSF's own aircraft to attend the scheduled BGB-BSF DGLT at the BGB headquarters in the capital as the international flights from Dhaka to New Delhi or Kolkata to Dhaka remain suspended till September 30, it said.





