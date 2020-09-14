'Rail to run in double lines on Dhk-Ctg route in 2022'



Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujon has said that rail could run in double lines on Dhaka-Chattogram route in 2022.

The minister came up with the information at Cumilla Rail Station on Sunday noon.Nurul Islam said, "The construction works for double railway lines on the route will be ended in June, 2022. The Cumilla Rail Station would be rebuilt to make it befitting with the double line."





He was returning Dhaka from Chattogram boarded on Bijoy Express. Getting off the train he visited the Cumilla Station and briefed of the ongoing construction work for the double lines on Dhaka-Chattogram route.





Assistant Engineer for Cumilla Rail Md Mursalin Rahman, Station Master Md Shofiqur Rahman, and Sub Inspector of Rail Security Monjur Rahman, Sramik League leader Moinul Islam Bhuiyan, in charge, railway police camp, Md Ismail Hossain and Liakot Ali were present.





--- Cumilla

