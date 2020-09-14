BNP picks Salahuddin, Rezaul



BNP has picked Salahuddin Ahmed and Sheikh Mohammad Rezaul Islam as its candidates to contest the Dhaka-5 and Naogaon-6 by-elections respectively scheduled to be held on October 17. BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the names of the candidates of 'Sheaf of Paddy' for the two by-polls on Sunday.





Mirza Fakhrul said, "Our party nominated Salahuddin Ahmed for Dhaka-5 by polls while Sheikh Mohammad Rezaul Islam for Naogaon-6." BNP chairperson's media wing member Sayrul Kabir Khan said Salahuddin is the commerce affairs secretary of BNP and a three-time former MP while Rezaul is the party's Naogaon unit convening committee member.





On Saturday night, he said, BNP's nomination board took interviews of 28 aspirants for contesting the upcoming by polls to Dhaka-5, Dhaka-18, Naogaon-6 and Sirajganj-1 constituencies.Of them, 15 aspirants, including six for Dhaka-5 and nine for Naogaon-6, faced the interviews.







