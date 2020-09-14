'Bangladesh, India maintain warmer ties'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said the Bangladesh-India friendly relations are now smoother and warmer than any time in the past.He was addressing on Sunday a review meeting on the progress of the under-implementation projects in Bangladesh under the Indian Lines of Credit.





He joined it through videoconferencing from his official residence on parliament premises. Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "With her diplomatic efficiency, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has built a relation of trust between the two neighboring countries to cooperate with each other to take ahead the mutual development."





Outgoing High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das, Road Transport and Highways Division Secretary Md Nazrul Islam and officials concerned joined the meeting virtually.





Describing Bangladesh and India as trusted and time-tested friends, the minister said if friendly relations and people to people connectivity exist between two next-door neighbors, many unresolved bilateral issues can be solved easily.Settlement of enclaves, land boundary and maritime issues and taking up initiatives for resolving other issues between Bangladesh and India are the examples of that, he added.







