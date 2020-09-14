Amit Shah admitted to Delhi's AIIMS again



India's Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who fought back coronavirus last month, has been admitted to Delhi's AIIMS on Saturday night again since his recovery, reports The Statesman.





Amit Shah was admitted to a private hospital Medanta in Gurugram on August 2 after testing positive for the deadly virus.The 55-year-old BJP leader was admitted to AIIMS for post-Covid care on August 18 after a complaint of fatigue and body ache.





He was hospitalized on Saturday night at around 11pm.At least seven Union Ministers and two dozen lawmakers have come under Covid-19 attack.On August 18 also, Amit Shah complained of "fatigue and body aches" for the last 3-4 days after testing negative for coronavirus.Amit Shah was discharged from Medanta Hospital, Gurugram on August 14 after testing negative for Coronavirus.





Amit Shah himself announced the news of his recovery over Twitter saying, "Today my coronavirus test report has come negative. I thank God and at the moment I express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who have blessed me and my family by wishing me well. Will stay in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors."





Leave Your Comments