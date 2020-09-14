Govt moves to stop importing reconditioned vehicles



Bangladesh government has drafted "Automobile Industry Development Policy 2020" which proposes to gradually stop importing reconditioned vehicles from abroad within six years to build up local car industry which will assemble transports inside the country. It will generate employment and strengthen the country's economy.





At present up to five years old cars can be imported. The government will provide assistance to individuals and companies to assemble local vehicles. Pragati Industries assembles the vehicles of Japanese Mitsubishi cars. PHP Motors assembles the vehicles of Malaysian company Proton. Indian companies Tata and Mahindra are also showing interest to establish car assembling plants in Bangladesh.





Bangladesh Reconditioned Vehicle Importers and Dealers Association (BARVIDA) has said that they want the country's local car industry to develop. At the same time they want buyers to be allowed to have their own choice whether they want to buy foreign reconditioned cars or locally assembled ones.







Another piece of reality is the fact that the import of reconditioned cars dropped by 60% during 2019-2020 fiscal year. During 2019-2020 fiscal year, 5,223 reconditioned cars were imported, resulting in Chattogram Customs House earning just Tk 223 crore in revenue.





In contrast, Tk 651 crore was generated in revenue from the import of 13,044 such vehicles in fiscal year 2018-19. The price difference between a reconditioned and a brand new car is very insignificant, according to Abdul Haque, president of BARVIDA Reconditioned cars are actually second-hand vehicles. These vehicles often pollute the environment and thus these transports are not good enough from the perspective of climate change.





Economists have laid emphasis on aiding and encouraging entrepreneurs who want to assemble cars locally. A lot of people will find jobs in this industry and it will also speed up the country's economic wheels.





Former adviser to caretaker government Dr. Wahid Uddin Mahmud said to The Asian Age, "People who are willing to build up car industry in Bangladesh should be inspired. Locally made vehicles will be hopefully more cost-effective than the ones imported from abroad. However, the quality of the vehicles should be up to the mark."





Bangladesh Bank's former Governor Dr Atiur Rahman told The Asian Age, "The price of locally assembled vehicles will have to be within the capability of Bangladesh's people. Another point is that reconditioned cars are sometimes responsible for pollution. Brand new cars which will be locally made will not defile the environment I suppose."





Prof Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), told The Asian Age, "The vehicles which are imported in the name of reconditioned, actually these are second-hand. Color, batteries and some parts of the vehicles are changed and sold in the market at high prices.







If automobile industry flourishes in the country, the sector can become like the readymade garment (RMG) industry.Then vehicles can be exported from Bangladesh. We welcome the initiative of the government to stop importing second-hand vehicles in gradual manner."





As leading automobile industries are going to shift their factories in the post-Covid scenario, Bangladesh will be a preferred destination for them, he said, adding that the initiative will facilitate this, which will helpful in the roadmap of development undertaken by the government.





Bangladesh Bank's former Deputy Governor Khandaker Ibrahim Khaled said to The Asian Age, "Entrepreneurs should come up with initiatives to make locally assembled vehicles. The government should cooperate with these investors in all possible ways."





Professor Anu Muhammad, Jahangirnagar University said to The Asian Age, "Local entrepreneurs will have to familiarize themselves with latest technologies to make good cars. Locally made cars should be high on quality but low on price."





Dr Zahid Hussain, former Lead Economist of World Bank, Dhaka office, told The Asian Age, "India is doing very well in the field of locally made vehicles. Bangladesh can follow this example and go ahead."The Asian Age made repeated attempts to contact with Abdul Haque, president of Bangladesh Reconditioned Vehicles Importers and Dealers Association (VARVIDA), but he could not be reached over phone.





