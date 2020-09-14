US election and my thoughts

President Donald Trump and his senior advisor Jared Kushner arrive for a meeting with manufacturing CEOs at the White House on February 23, 2017.





The United States of America is regarded as the paradigm of democracy even though most of us believe in Westminster Democracy. However, we refer to the United States while talking about democracy because of some of the former American presidents who established democracy on a firm basis in their country. We can name Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, George Washington, Franklin Roosevelt, Ronald Reagan, George Bush, Barack Obama and so on.





A brief procedure of the US presidential polls is as follows. Article Two of the United States Constitution states that for a person to serve as president, the individual must be a natural-born citizen of the United States, at least 35 years old and a United States resident for at least 14 years.







Candidates for the presidency typically seek the nomination of one of the various political parties of the United States, in which case each party develops a method (such as a primary election) to choose the candidate the party deems best suited to run for the position. The primary elections are usually indirect elections where voters cast ballots for a slate of party delegates pledged to a particular candidate. The party's delegates then officially nominate a candidate to run on the party's behalf.







The presidential nominee typically chooses a vice presidential running mate to form that party's ticket, who is then ratified by the delegates at the party's convention (with the exception of the Libertarian Party, which nominates its vice-presidential candidate by delegate vote regardless of the presidential nominee's preference).







The general election in November is also an indirect election, in which voters cast ballots for a slate of members of the Electoral College; these electors then directly elect the president and vice president. If no candidate receives the minimum 270 electoral votes needed to win the election, the United States House of Representatives will select the president from the three candidates who received the most electoral votes, and the United States Senate will select the vice president from the candidates who received the two highest totals.





The election will occur simultaneously alongside elections for the House of Representatives, Senate, and various state and local-level elections.The Twenty-second Amendment states that an individual cannot be elected to the presidency more than twice. This prohibits former presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama from being elected president again.





The campaigns for the US presidential election 2020 kicked off in August, with the Democratic National Convention (August 17-20) and Republican National Convention (August 24-27) held online for the first time ever. The Republicans nominated President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for a second term, while the Democrats named former Vice President Joe Biden for President and Senator Kamala Harris for Vice President.





The United States is the number one superpower in the world. US election is one of the most vital phenomena in global politics. Joseph Robinette Biden, who is generally known as Joe Biden, is the current US President Donald Trump's rival this time. The election is going to be held at the beginning of November 2020.





Donald Trump is a successful entrepreneur. His investments in real estate, retail markets, entertainment, hotels, resorts etcetera turned out to be highly profitable. Donald Trump suddenly entered American politics and became President defeating former first lady Hillary Clinton in the presidential election of 2016.





US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is seen having a conversation with General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who heads Sudan's transitional sovereign council.







If we look back, we can see that all the opinion polls and surveys ahead of the 2016 American election showed in favour of Hillary Clinton but the ultimate result of the election got reversed leading to the victory of Donald Trump. Donald Trump's victory broke the hearts of many people who earnestly wanted Hillary Clinton to have the last smile. For this reason I am not so confident about opinion polls, surveys, predictions etcetera.





Donald Trump has a strong Jewish lobby in America. His son-in-law Jared Kushner is a Jew and he holds high influence on American politics. This is nothing new. Relatives of some previous US presidents also held great influence on the American administration.





We can refer to Robert Francis Kennedy who was popularly known as Bobby Kennedy. He was former American President John F Kennedy's younger brother and the Attorney General. John F. Kennedy navigated America through some critical phases like the Vietnam War and Cuban Missile Crisis.





There is no denying of the fact that Jewish people own most of the prominent newspapers, television channels and business enterprises in the world. The Jews are highly educated which is how there are lots of Jewish academic scholars in the topmost universities across the globe.







Jared Kushner is a Harvard graduate. He has very good connections with American industrialists, intellectuals and policymakers. Jared Kushner, the second most powerful man in the White House, is quite a bit smarter than the most powerful man, his father-in-law, the president. Donald Trump's son-in-law appears to have sufficient analytic acumen to comprehend that the country has been brought to its knees by the coronavirus pandemic.







Jared Kushner has shown flashes of effectiveness in his time at the White House because he projects a facsimile of capability and because he shows a seemingly genuine interest in governing. Jared Kushner's diplomatic efforts have persuaded United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to normalize their relations with Israel. Saudi Arabia, Oman, Sudan and some other Muslim countries are in pipeline to constitute diplomatic ties with Israel.





Less than two months before the US election, President Donald Trump seems to have something to celebrate - a nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize.A Norwegian politician has put Donald Trump's name forward for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize, citing the president's role in the recent peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. Donald Trump has also pulled US soldiers out of Afghanistan.







The United States is having a trade war with China. Donald Trump's message is quite clear-he does not want China to monopolize the world's market. This is a good thing. Monopoly is responsible for corruption and socio-economic injustice. Another challenge for the US authorities is to rescue American economy from the post Covid 19 effect.





The 2000 United States presidential election was the 54th quadrennial presidential election. It was held on November 7, 2000. Republican candidate George W. Bush won the election defeating Democratic nominee Al Gore, the incumbent vice president. It was the fourth of five presidential elections in which the winning candidate lost the popular vote, and is considered one of the closest elections in US history.





So far it seems to be that Donald Trump is going to win the presidential election 2020.In US elections, getting more votes is not the last thing. The candidate has to win popular votes and the votes of the Electoral College too. I once met former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee while he was Indian Foreign Minister. I asked him why he does not become the Indian President.





Pranab Mukherjee replied that his fate is like Al Gore. That means he may not win the popular votes. Nevertheless, Pranab Mukherjee served as the Indian President from 2012 to 2017.Joe Biden and Donald Trump each need 270 electoral votes to win the presidency. Most states are leaning or solidly in favour of one candidate, but in some states the race is too close to call.





While concluding, a few words of John F. Kennedy may be recalled, "We must formulate, with both imagination and restraint, a new approach to the Middle East - not pressing our case so hard that the Arabs feel their neutrality and nationalism are threatened ... while at the same time trying to hasten the inevitable Arab acceptance of the permanence of Israel ... We must ... seek a permanent settlement among Arabs and Israelis based not on an armed truce but on mutual self-interest."





Keeping in view the above sayings of John F. Kennedy, I believe, if Donald Trump wins the upcoming election, the United States will enter a better diplomatic alliance with the Middle East which will ensure peace and harmony all over the world.





The writer is a diplomat, entrepreneur, author and Chairman of Editorial Board of The Asian Age.



















Leave Your Comments