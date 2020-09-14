Onion market may see a sharp rise



The prices of onion may be hiked in Bangladesh again as the prices of the kitchen item have skyrocketed in India.A good number of importers said that the cost of a metric ton of Indian onion was 150-250 dollars till Wednesday. But just a day later on Thursday, the Indian traders re-fixed the price at 300-420 dollars.





Indian traders said that supply shortage had forced them to raise the prices.Indian trader Sonu Majumdar told reporters that onion production had suffered a setback in recent floods in his country. The prices of onion are also high in India, he added.





The state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh-TCB is expected to start selling onion at a fair price in order to keep markets under control.A taskforce committee of the Commerce Ministry took the decision at a meeting, said a ministry handout issued on September 7.





Bangladesh experienced a record hike in onion prices after India banned its export on September 29 last year.The item witnessed a 557.8 percent year-on-year rise, TCB said.





The record jump was made in only two months after the Indian export ban. Each kg of the bulb cost about Tk 30 before the ban.TCB data shows, the price of local onion increased by 542.86 percent while that of imported one by 572.73 in November last year compared to the corresponding period of the last year.





The annual demand for onion in Bangladesh ranges between 2.2 and 2.5 million tonnes, according to the Commerce Ministry. Although the country's own annual production has risen, so has the amount imported over the last decade.Commerce Ministry figures show the amount imported was hardly 0.4 million tons in FY09, but had touched up to 1.1 million tons in recent years.





