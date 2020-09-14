Indian Parliament reopens









India reopened its Parliament on Monday after more than five months with virus precautions, reports AP.





The country continues to report the most daily new infections of the coronavirus in the world and daily virus deaths remain above 1,000.





Lawmakers must wear masks and follow other sanitisation protocols, sit on seats separated by transparent plastic sheets and keep their meetings limited.





The Question Hour, when lawmakers ask questions to ministers and hold them accountable for the functioning of their ministries, will not be allowed.





Opposition parties have protested the decision to do away with the Question Hour and are expected to grill the government over its handling of the pandemic, the nosediving economy and simmering tensions with China.





India's Health Ministry reported a single-day spike of 92,071 confirmed coronavirus cases Monday and another 1,136 deaths.





India has now reported more than 4.8 million infections and more than 79,700 deaths since the pandemic began.

