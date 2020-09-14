Veteran actor Sadek Bachchu dies of COVID-19









Sadek Bachchu, the National Award recipient film and television actor known for his iconic negative roles, died of Covid-19 on Monday.





The 66-year-old actor breathed his last at 12:05pm at the Universal Medical College Hospital, Mohakhali, his family sources said.





He was on life support since Saturday afternoon.





He recently tested positive for COVID-19. He was admitted to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital with respiratory problems on September 6 and shifted to Universal Medical College Hospital on Friday after being diagnosed with the virus.





The actor has been suffering from diabetes, heart issues and other health complications for a long time. In 2013, Bachchu went under a heart surgery.





Born as Mahbub Ahmed on January 1, 1955 in Haziganj, Chandpur - Bachchu is best known for portraying negative characters in movies.

A retired employee of Bangladesh Post Office, Sadek Bachchu entered the silver screen in 1985 with ‘Ramer Sumoti’ and acted in over 500 films till date. His career skyrocketed with Ehteshamul Haq’s acclaimed film ‘Chandni’ which cemented his identity as a regular in negative roles.





Sujon Sakhi (1994), Papi Shatru (1995), Ananda Ashru (1997), Lal Badsha (1999), Moron Kamor (1999), Sahoshi Manush Chai (2003), Mon Bosena Porar Table-e (2009), Amar Swapna Amar Songsar (2010), Judge Barrister Police Commissioner (2013), Mohua Sundori (2015), Purnodoirgho Prem Kahini 2 (2016), Ektu Cinemar Golpo (2018) are some of his noted, fan favourite movies.





His last film was Captain Khan (2018) starring Shakib Khan.





Sadek Bachchu received the National Award in 2018 for best performance in a negative role for the movie “Ekti Cinemar Golpo”.





He has also acted in numerous theatre, radio and television productions and performed as playwright and drama director from his theatre group Motijheel Theatre, which he ran as its founder and president.

Leave Your Comments