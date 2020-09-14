19 people killed in California wildfires, 3.2 mln acres burned









At least 19 people were killed in the past month and 3.2 million acres (about 12,950 square km) burned in fires across California until Sunday.





California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said 4,000 structures have also been destroyed in the fires.





Cal Fire Assistant Deputy Director Daniel Berlant said that wildfires have burned more than 3.2 million acres in California, an area larger than the state of Connecticut, reports Xinhua.





About 16,570 firefighters were battling 29 major wildfires statewide Sunday. The federal, state and local resources assigned to active wildfires include more than 2,200 fire engines, 388 water tenders, 304 bulldozers and 104 aircraft, Cal Fire said.





The August Complex in Mendocino and Humboldt counties, the largest fire in state history, grew more than 2,000 acres overnight to 877,477, and is 28 percent contained, Cal Fire officials said Sunday.





So far, 365 structures have been destroyed and 32 damaged, and 14,074 are threatened, according to an incident report of the Creek Fire that is covering 201,908 acres with 8 percent containment.





Officials fighting the Creek Fire in Fresno and Madera counties said that forecasted wind gusts of up to 35mph will continue to move the flames deep into canyons of the Sierra National Forest on Sunday. Their focus will be on structure defense, according to a report by the San Francisco Chronicle.





Air quality in the San Francisco Bay Area remained unhealthy on Sunday morning.

