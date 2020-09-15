Diner Sheshe





"I was 23 when I got pregnant. I still remember praying desperately to God, hoping that I'd be blessed with a baby girl. For some reason, I felt like it would complete me; having a mini me running around! And sure enough, my prayers were answered when I gave birth to Hetvi.







But while I was navigating through sleepless nights of being a new mother, my marriage was on the rocks. After many attempts at reconciliation, I separated from my husband. To be honest, I was terrified at the thought of what life would be like for me and Hetvi.







I was always financially independent as a freelancer and had a supportive family, but I felt under-confident, and a little heartbroken. All around, I felt pressure to get remarried, but I knew I could be both her mom and dad; I'd never let her feel the absence of one parent.







At times, I'm sure she wondered why she didn't have a father like most of her friends, but she never asked me. So, from showing up to school conferences to helping her with her projects, I made sure I was there for every moment so that she knew someone was always looking out for her.







Although I may be regretting that bit of advice now that she's in her 20s. When Hetvi became a bit recluse in her teenage years, I definitely snooped through her phone to make sure everything was okay- I'm an Indian mom after all! But no matter what I found, from boys to best friend problems, I made sure she knew she could talk to me.







This one time, she was feeling left out at school, and I told her how she should look only for good friendships that shape her life- not a bunch of people who don't see her worth! I think that's how today Hetvi shares more with me than she does with her best friends.







