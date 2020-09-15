Edu mail becomes a name of digital misery for students



Students of Dhaka University are yet to get educational mail addresses to date. Institutional mail or edu mail accelerates the chances of students to study, research, publishing research papers and get some other benefits in overseas universities. But the students are being deprived of such opportunities as the university administration has not provided this must-needed facility to its students.





Sources said the university authority is providing institutional mail addresses to its teachers only. Currently, institutes like IIT, ISRT, and CSE department started providing these mail addresses to their students. But most of the students are not that privileged.







Ahmad Salman Sirajee, a student from the Microbiology department said, "I have been deprived of the opportunity to use a lot of good research software and servers just because I don't have an institutional mail address. When it comes to applying for higher education abroad, many professors do not even open those mails which don't carry any institutional domain."





Another student Muhammad Tanbir of World Religion and Culture discipline wrote to this correspondent, "I needed an institutional email to open an account at Researchgate.







But I could not manage to open it even after visiting my department, central library, and ICT Cell a couple of times. I was very disappointed." Currently, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) and Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) are providing these educational mail addresses to their students.







And recently Pabna University of Science and Technology (PUST) as well as Jahangirnagar University (JU) have taken initiatives in this regard. But the country's premier Dhaka University is yet lagging.







Former DUCSU leader Shahrima Tanjina Arni took some primary steps in launching institutional mail services as it was one of her electioneering agenda. But all her efforts did not come into the light so far. She told, "Students from Social Science, Arts and Law faculty are suffering the most. This official mail service is costly and it needs an infrastructure to run a domain of 40 thousand students. So we didn't make it happen in a short period."





"Institutional mail is included in authority's master plan ahead of the country's oldest university's founding centenary. It will be all done within a maximum of three years," she hoped.





Meanwhile, DU ICT Cell director Dr. Md Asif Hossain Khan told The Asian Age, "We have completed all the arrangements already. Now we are running a test phase in one of our departments. Vice-Chancellor sir will shortly inaugurate this service and then we will start distributing institutional emails to our students gradually."





This correspondent was not able to connect Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Education) ASM Maksud Kamal over the phone for a comment till filing this report.





