UGC chairman for ensuring good governance at universities

UGC Chairman Professor Dr Kazi Shahidullah at the Annual Performance Agreement (APA) signing ceremony with 14 public universities in the city on Monday. -AA

AA Correspondent

Putting emphasis on discipline and quality administration in higher education UGC Chairman Professor Dr Kazi Shahidullah said good governance must be established to take the higher education forward "Proper utilization of resources has to be ensured. People's hard-earned money can never be wasted.







Successful implementation of Annual Performance Agreement need to be ensured," he said at an event in a virtual platform marking the signing of Annual Performance Agreement (APA) with 14 public universities in the city on Monday, said a press release.







University Grants Commission (UGC) of Bangladesh signed APAwith 14 public universities of the country in the second phase for fiscal year 2020-2021 under the Performance Management Framework Policy of the government.







The agreement signing ceremony for the current year and evaluation meeting of APA for 2019-2020 fiscal year was held on Monday at UGC auditorium, said a press release issued on Monday.In the first phase, Annual Performance Agreement was signed between UGC and 14 public universities for 2020-2021 fiscal years.







UGC will sign APA with remaining 18 public unviersities on 15 September. APA has been introduced to enhance transparency and accountability in government activities., ensure proper utilization of resources and improve institutional capacity.







With Dr Ferdous Zaman, Secretary (Additional Charge), UGC in the chair, Professor Dr Kazi Shahidullah, Chairman, UGC participated in the agreement signing ceremony as the Chief Guest. UGC Members- Professor Dr Dil Afroza Begum, Professor Dr Md Sazzad Hossain, Professor Dr Muhammed Alamgir, Professor Dr Biswajit Chanda and Professor Dr Md. Abu Taher spoke on the occasion as Special Guests.







Secretary (Additional Charge) of the Commission and registrars of the concerned universities signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations at UGC.Registrars, focal points of APA from 14 public universities and high officials from UGC, among others, were present on the occasion.





