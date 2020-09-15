New AC (land) joins in Nakla



Kawsar Ahmad joined as the new assistant commissioner (Land) and executive magistrate in Nakla upazila of Sherpur on Sunday. He was earlier worked at the divisional commissioner's office in Mymensingh.







He also performed his duties as assistant commissioner and executive magistrate in Gazipur and Gopalganj. Kawsar Ahmad, an officer of 35th BCS admin cadre, said, "I want to leave my footprint in land services in this Upazila." He sought cooperation from all to perform his duties.









---Musharaf Hossain, Sherpur

Leave Your Comments