Published:  02:35 AM, 15 September 2020

New AC (land) joins in Nakla

New AC (land) joins in Nakla

Kawsar Ahmad joined as the new assistant commissioner (Land) and executive magistrate in Nakla upazila of Sherpur on Sunday. He was earlier worked at the divisional commissioner's office in Mymensingh.

He also performed his duties as assistant commissioner and executive magistrate in Gazipur and Gopalganj. Kawsar Ahmad, an officer of 35th BCS admin cadre, said, "I want to leave my footprint in land services in this Upazila." He sought cooperation from all to perform his duties.


---Musharaf Hossain, Sherpur


Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From Countrywide

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »