UP Chairman suspended over beating teacher, woman



Jahangir Alam, Union Parishad Chairman of Rajamehar union under Debiddar upazila of Cumilla district has been suspended over beating up a teacher, a woman and a child. The suspension order came through a letter issued by the Local Government and Rural Development Ministry on Sunday which was signed by Deputy Secretary Iftekhar Ahmed Chowdhury.







Local sources have informed that a housewife named Amena Akter complained to Union Parishad Chairman Jahangir Alam about her husband Mawlana Azizur Rahman who is a madrassa teacher. Azizur Rahman was severely beaten up by UP Chairman Jahangir Alam.





On another occurrence, Jahangir Alam assaulted Kazal Begum, wife of Wali Ullah, of the same village and her underage son Sharif on false allegations. Mawlana Azizur Rahman filed a case against UP Chairman Jahangir Alam with Debiddar police station. Kazal Begum also filed a case against Jahangir Alam and his nephew Shamim. Charge sheets over both the cases were accepted by court.







Rakib Hasan, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Debiddar upazila sent a letter to the Local Government and Rural Development Ministry as a result of which UP Chairman Jahangir Alam was suspended. Mawlana Azizur Rahman expressed gratefulness to Cumilla Police Super, Additional Police Super (North) and Officer-in-Charge of Debiddar police station for standing by him.









---Jahirul Haque Rasel, Cumilla

