Volunteers, police officers awarded by Bogura SP

Women and Children desk officers, volunteers, police officers have been awarded by Bogura district police on the basis of six months' good activities at Police Lines Auditorium in Bogura on Monday noon.The Superintendent of Police (SP) of Bogura Ali Asraf Bhuiyan BPM (bar) presided over the award giving program and conducted by Additional Superintendent of Police (Admin) Ali Haider Chowdhury.





Speakers were Civil Surgeon (Acting) of Bogura district Dr Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin, Addl SP (Crime) Abdur Rashid, Deputy Director (DD) of Department of Social Service SM Kawsar, and Deputy Director (DD) of the department of Women and Children Affairs Shahidul Islam, Focal Point of the department of Family Planning Dr. Shamsi Ara Begum, Principal of Bogura Police Lines School and College Shahadat Hossian Zunu, The District Represent-ative of UNFPA Tamima Nasrin and others.







Police said that Sub-inspectors and Assistant Sub-inspectors have been serving in 12 women and children desks of 12 police stations and from January to August of 2020, 281 sexual harassment, 648 physical torture, 212 dowry related incidents, 67 human trafficking, 3 acid throwing, 1521 mental tortures and others 1919 crimes totaling 4651 cases were solved in the women and children desks of 12 police stations of the district.





Of them, 2993 individuals were given counseling, 209 cases were lodged, 319 Referral Service were ensured, 309 General Diaries (GD) were done and others were solved in different ways, added the Police.







Contacted, Sonaton Chakrabarty, Additional SP (Sadar Circle) of Bogura Police said that in the program, One Circle Officer (Addl. SP), One ASP, Two Officer-in-Charges, Two Desk Officers (Sub Inspector), Representative of UNFPA, and five Volunteers were awarded for the contribution in protecting the women and children from different tortures and harassments in the district.









